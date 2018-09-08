Two all-Egyptian doubles finals were held as the African Table Tennis Championships continued in Mauritius.

After winning the mixed title yesterday, the country knew that two more golds would be coming their way at the Beau Bassin Sports Complex in Port Louis.

Both halves of the victorious mixed doubles team were in action but both ended up on the losing side.

In the men's doubles final, mixed winner Ahmed Saleh and partner Mohamed El-Beiali lost in straight games to Youssef Abdel-Aziz and Khalid Assar, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9, 11-2.

The women's doubles showpiece game saw mixed champion Dina Meshref lose a seven game thriller alongside partner Yousra Helmy.

They were beaten by Farah Abdel-Aziz and Reem El-Eraky, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 4-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-6.

The singles competitions will reach a conclusion on the final day of action in Mauritius tomorrow.