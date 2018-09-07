Japan have cancelled an international friendly with Chile after an earthquake rocked the northern island of Hokkaido yesterday, killing at least seven people.

The Japanese Football Association (JFA) said it had taken the decision to call-off the match, which had been scheduled to take place today at the Sapporo Dome, in light of serious safety concerns.

"We send our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to those affected by the earthquake that struck the central-eastern part of Iburi region in Hokkaido," a statement from the body reads.

"Due to the effects of the earthquake, the Japan Football Association has decided to cancel the Kirin Challenge Cup 2018 match between Samurai Blue (the Japan national team) and the Chile national team.

"This decision was made upon careful evaluation of the magnitude of damages incurred, including damages to critical infrastructure such as power outages and significant transportation disruptions, as well as to ensure the security of all spectators, including the supporters of the visiting team."

The 6.7-magnitude, pre-dawn earthquake has paralysed Hokkaido, triggering a blackout and landslides.

More than 100 people are reported injured, while dozens are said to be missing.

Japan were due to face Chile today ©Getty Images

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that 25,000 troops and other personnel will be mobilised to help with rescue operations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in Hokkaido," JFA President Tashima Kohzo added.

The match would have been manager Hajime Moriyasu’s first in charge of the Japan team.

Japan are due to face Costa Rica on Tuesday (September 11) in Osaka.

Earlier this week, Japan was hit by its most powerful storm in 25 years.

Typhoon Jebi has hammered the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and leaving thousands of others stranded.

A major international airport at Kansai, which serves Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto, was flooded.