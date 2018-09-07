Panam Sports are to conduct a full evaluation of the Pan American Games sport programme after Lima 2019 with focus on the "relevance" of certain sports to the region.

Michael Fennell, Panam Sports' Technical Commission chair, confirmed the review would take place at the organisation's General Assembly here.

The Jamaican said that the Pan American Games programme would continue to be based upon the sports featuring at the following year's Olympics.

It means the 28 compulsory sports for Paris 2024 look set to feature on the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games programme.

Fennell added that Panam Sports would follow the ongoing process around additional sports at Paris 2024 with a view to potentially including them in Chile's capital city a year earlier.

However, Fennell stated the organisation would also launch its own review of the Pan American Games programme.

"A format is being developed for after Lima," he said.

"There must be concern as to the relevance of some of those sports and them being justified on the programme.

"We have to do a full evaluation of that.

Michael Fennell claimed Panam Sports needed to ensure that sports best represent the region ©Getty Images

"This would allow us in conjunction with the decision of the IOC to make our own decisions for what should be the best programme for Panam Sports.

"This is something we have to do as we look towards the future.

"We have a lot of work to do to ensure the technical requirements, presentation and the sports on our programme best represents what there is in the Americas."

It is possible any review would assess the sports in which the Americas region struggles to make an impact at the Olympic Games, potentially with the view to removing them from the Pan American Games programme.

Sports where the Americas do well would be expected to stay in.

Panam Sports announced during their General Assembly that several training camps had been arranged for National Olympic Committees.

The camps were prioritised in sports where nations have enjoyed medal success or posted strong results.

A review could potentially follow a similar route.

The move could also be viewed as an attempt by Panam Sports to ease the scale of hosting the Games on organisers by possibly removing unwanted sports.