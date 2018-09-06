Global television viewers on a record number of networks will have the opportunity to watch the International Modern Pentathlon Union's (UIPM) flagship competition when the Modern Pentathlon World Championships take place in Mexico City.

A record total of 24 networks have signed up to broadcast live or "as live" coverage of the event, resulting in a record 92 hours of live broadcasting time.

The event, which begins in the Mexican capital tomorrow, has the potential to reach 396 million homes, the UIPM claim.

Globally, highlights will be available on the Olympic Channel while major sports broadcasters such as L’Equipe in France, BBC and Sky Sports in Britain, Fox Sports in Australia and Asia and CCTV in China have secured the rights.

Many of the networks will also broadcast the action online, where will be a live stream of the mixed relay and the women's and men's individual finals on UIPM TV, with up-to-date results available at the UIPM website throughout.

Russia's Gulnaz Gubaydullina, last year's UIPM women's individual world champion, is currently fourth in the world rankings this season ©Getty Images

A total of 21 medals are on offer at the event, due to conclude on September 13.

Last year’s winner of the men’s individual event, Jung Jin-hwa of South Korea, is currently eleventh in the 2018 UIPM world rankings, which are headed by his compatriot Jun Woong-tae

Russia’s women’s individual event winner, Gulnaz Gubaydullina, is currently fourth behind leader Chloe Esposito of Australia, the Rio 2016 gold medallist.

Egypt and Germany took the respective men’s and women’s team titles last year in Cairo, while the men’s and women’s relays were won by South Korea and Germany, and the mixed relay saw Germany take gold.

During this year’s mixed relay on Sunday (Septmber 9), UIPM’s global community will have the opportunity to come together on all the governing body's social platforms to celebrate the 1st Pierre de Coubertin Pentathlon Day.

Competition gets underway with the women’s relay event.