Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has been awarded the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, despite the city pulling out of hosting the 2017 edition.

Sharjah was initially awarded the 2017 IWAS World Games but the city pulled out of hosting the event due to financial concerns.

The IWAS had to confirm the withdrawal due to an inability to secure the financial support needed to fulfil the responsibilities of its proposal.

The Portuguese city of Vila Real de Santo António was then chosen as the replacement hosts of the Games.

The UAE city has previously hosted the multi-sport event in 2011 and will welcome athletes back to the Al Thiqah Club for the Handicapped.

The Games will include archery, athletics, badminton, indoor rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair fencing.

"We are delighted to once again welcome the IWAS World Games to the City of Sharjah," said IWAS vice-president and Al Thiqah Club chairman, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim.

Wheelchair fencing is among the sports on the IWAS World Games programme ©Getty Images

"We look forward to building on the success of the previous events and host an unforgettable experience for the athletes of the eight proposed sports.”

IWAS has also confirmed that the wheelchair fencing event in the IWAS World Games will also qualify as a World Cup event.

This means that athletes will be able to pick up qualification points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The other sporting federations are still in discussions over how athletes will be able to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

IWAS President Rudi Van Den Abbeele said: "The IWAS Games programme continues to offer an incredibly valuable step in the sporting pathway of athletes and the 2019 edition will be no exception with the opportunity for ranking points for Tokyo 2020 qualification.”

Following the inclusion of the master’s category at last year’s Games, the age grouping for over 40 year olds will also be offered at Sharjah 2019.