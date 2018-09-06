China’s General Administration of Sport has released its project aimed at improving the nation's competitiveness in ice and snow sports prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

As reported by CGTN, the project is known as "liang gang san hua", which translates to "two outlines and three plans" in English.

The first outline refers to the "Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics competition implementation".

This sets out the "competition service guarantee work plan", the "work plan for scientific and technological guarantee for participation in the Games", and the "work plan for anti-doping".

The second outline was formulated for implementing the "300 million people's participation in the ice and snow campaign from 2018 to 2022".

The "full participation" plan that was put forward means China will set-up teams in 109 sports.

"We should learn experiences from the strong countries in ice and snow events," Ding Dong, the vice-director of the China Winter Sports Center, was reported as saying by CGTN.

China is investing heavily in winter sports ©Getty Images

"Ice and snow can become an important part of life.

"They can not only be an industry of sports, but one important part of national industries."

In March, the Bank of China, an official partner of Beijing 2022, launched its Winter Olympics action plan by providing CNY ¥30 billion (£3.4 billion/$4.4 billion/€3.8 billion) for Chinese winter sports from now through to 2024.

As reported by Xinhua, with the theme of "taking part in winter sports together", the Bank of China’s action plan aims to encourage 30 million Chinese families and 100 million Chinese people to take part in winter sports and give a boost to the sports industry.

Bank of China President Chen Siqing said the company will further improve service networks and diversify financial products in order to provide a wide range of best-quality financial services for Beijing 2022.

Through its global network and customer resource, it is also striving to increase people's enthusiasm for participation in winter sports on snow and ice, and supporting China's winter sports programme.

Beijing is set to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics having staged the former edition in 2008.