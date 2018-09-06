Former Athletics Kenya (AK) officials David Okeyo and Isaac Mwangi have been cleared of extorting athletes in return for covering up positive drugs tests, it was announced today.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Ethics Board confirmed in its decision released today that they had been unable to prove the allegations against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Ethics Board panel did, however, note concerns with some of the evidence in the case and warned similar issues could arise in future if policies designed to safeguard athletes were not put in place.

