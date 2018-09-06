Beijing 2022 has launched a new recruitment drive for positions within the Organising Committee prior to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Organisers have announced the openings of 55 positions in a variety of fields that would be responsible for helping to prepare for the event.

The jobs are in media, planning, market development, technology, law, transportation, medical care, procurement, logistics, catering and accommodation.

Beijing 2022 are seeking talented professionals for the roles.

Applications for the positions opened this week and and close next Friday (September 14).

Candidates will have to pass a written test, interview and health examination amongst other requirements.

Beijing 2022 President Cai Qi will oversee the organisation of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Beijing 2022 will also create a talent reserve pool, who will be given priority to work for the Games in the future.

The Organising Committee has currently over 350 staff in 16 departments with operational centres in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, two of the other hubs of venues for the Games.

Beijing 2022 began their first extensive recruitment drive in April of last year.

As of May 2018, it had led to 31 out of 3,894 applicants being appointed to various roles.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are scheduled to run between February 4 and 20.

The Winter Paralympics will follow between March 4 and 13.