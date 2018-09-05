A media and marketing summit which aims to discuss the best ways to promote the Paralympic Games prior to Tokyo 2020 will be held by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in Madrid tomorrow.

The event will be held at the headquarters of the Olympic Broadcasting Services and is set to be attended by over 100 people.

Attendees are due to come from IPC commercial partners, broadcasters, social media organisations and IPC members including National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and International Federations.

“The aim of the day-long summit is to share examples of best practice from within the Paralympic Movement and discuss areas for potential collaboration in the years ahead," said Craig Spence, the IPC’s chief marketing and communications officer.





“By bringing together many stakeholders from inside and outside the Paralympic Movement, we hope to generate ideas that will help maximise awareness and impact in the years leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

The morning session will see presentations and a panel discussion on the success of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Several NPCs will share with the audience the strategies they employed to maximise the Games in their territories.

The afternoon session will focus on the future, with discussions on how to take full advantage of the Paralympic brand and values in the run up to Tokyo 2020.