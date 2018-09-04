It is a big week for Minsk 2019, with inspectors from the European Olympic Committees due here in the Belarus capital to assess progress on the project to deliver the second European Games.

Members of the Coordination Commission, which is chaired by Greece's Spyros Capralos, will receive updates on preparations over two days, tomorrow and Thursday (September 6).

With only just over nine months remaining before the event, which will take place in Minsk over the last ten days of June, new landmarks and developments are starting to come thick and fast.

A number of test events have taken place in recent weeks, while tickets for the Games are to go on sale from the start of December.

May saw the vastly experienced Briton Simon Clegg, who played a key part in the organisation of the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015, brought in as executive director.

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games ©Minsk 2019

Clegg completed his first official trip to Minsk later the same month.

With Minsk 2019 competitions in a total of 10 sports set to act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, a big turn-out of participants is expected.

More than 4,000 athletes all told, from 50 countries, are set to compete in just over 200 medal events split between 15 sports.

For Belarus - a country east of Poland that is about four-fifths the size of the United Kingdom, but with a population of fewer than 10 million - the event marks a major opportunity to boost its international profile.