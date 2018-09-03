Egypt claimed 16 golds to top the medal table at the African Karate Championships held in Kigali, Rwanda, as the hosts also won an historic gold.

Egypt's Giana Lotfy helped her country to the top spot as she won gold in the female kumite under-61 kilograms event.

The 2016 world champion had not won a medal in two years but defeated Morocco's Btissam Sadini in the final to take home the title.

Sarah Sayed won gold in the female kata category for Egypt, narrowly beating Morocco's Sanae Agalmam into silver by split decision, 3-2.

Egyptian success continued in the male kumite under-67kg competition as favourite Ali Elsawy confidently took gold, defeating Senegal's Francois Papa Diouf 8-0.

Egypt topped the medal table at the African Karate Championships ©World Karate Federation/Twitter

Mohamed El Kotby, Abdallah Mamduh Abdelaziz and Aisha Ahmed completed the list of gold medallists for Egypt in individual categories, while the Egyptian team also won in the male kumite.

Algerian karatekas won seven senior golds, including the female team kata, female team kumite and male team kata titles.

Lamya Matoub cemented her success from the 2017 World Games with another gold, defeating Senegal's Maman Amina Dione 2-0 in the final of the female kumite under-68kg event.

Rwanda made history as 17-year-old Maic Shyaka Ndutiye claimed his country's first ever international karate gold, defeating Egypt's Amir Alaa Aboukora in the junior male kumite under-55kg category.

Nearly 300 of Africa's best Karatekas from 25 countries competed and will now look ahead to the next African Karate Championships to be held in Gaborone, Botswana next year.