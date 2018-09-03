Day two of competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships saw four different nations win gold in the four finals at the Changwon International Shooting Centre in South Korea.

The 10 metre air rifle events for men and women, the men's trap event and the junior women's trap all held their qualifying and finals today.

Spain's Alberto Fernandez equalled his own world record to claim trap gold, missing only two of his 50 targets.

Fernandez previously won a World Championship title in Munich in 2010.

Slovakia's Erik Varga was second as he missed three clays ahead of Abdulrahman Al Faihan of Kuwait who took the bronze.

Australia's James Willet placed fourth, collecting the final of the four Olympic qualifying positions.

Along with the individual bronze, Kuwait also won the team gold medal with the silver and bronze going to the United States and Italy.

All three teams finished the competition with 360 hits but the count-back rule decided the medals.

In the women's junior trap event, 19-year-old Erica Sessa of Italy beat India’s Manisha Keer in a shoot-off to win gold.

Russia's 16-year-old shooter Daria Semianova took bronze.

South Korea's Hana Im is the new world champion in the 10m air rifle event with her team-mate finishing in bronze ©ISSF

The Italian team finished first in the women's trap junior team event.

China claimed silver despite not having a shooter in the final and the US collected the bronze.

In the 10m air rifle, South Korea and Russia took gold in the women's and men's events, respectively.

Home favourite Hana Im won hosts South Korea's first gold medal of the competition with team-mate Eunhea Jung in bronze.

India's Anjum Moudgil separated the South Koreans in silver medal position with 248.4 points to Im's 251.1 points.

Im, Jung, Moudgil and Indian compatriot Apurvi Chandela, who came fourth, fill the four Olympic quota spots.

In the men's event, Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy became the world champion, turning his Olympic silver medal from Rio 2016 into gold.

The match went down to the wire with Kamenskiy tying with Croatia's Peter Gorsa with one shot to go.

Kamenskiy shot a 10.6 to the Croat's 9.7 and so took gold ahead of Gorsa in silver.

Fellow Croatian Miran Maricic took bronze with China’s Hui Zicheng taking fourth place and the final Olympic qualifying position.