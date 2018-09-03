Home players Sameer Verma and Sai Pranneth, world ranked 21 and 23 respectively, are first and second seeds for the men's singles at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hyderabad Open which makes its World Tour debut from tomorrow.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India, and sited at the GMC Balayogi Sata Indoor Stadium, the Hyderabad Open - which runs until Sunday (September 9) - has attracted a huge gathering of 435 players, carrying total prize money of $75,000 (£58,000/€64,500).

As well as featuring some of the top home talent from a country where badminton is steadily growing in popularity, the event also includes International emerging players from 12 different countries - Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, England, Malaysia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Australia, Canada and Israel.

Indonesia's Dinar Ayustine is top seed at the forthcoming BWF Hyderabad Open in India ©Getty Images

Indonesia's Dinar Dyah Ayustine, world ranked 45, is top seed in the women's singles, with the next two seeds being Ayustine's compatriot Lyanny Mainaky, ranked 51, and Canada's Brittney Tam, ranked 61.

Misha Zilberman of Israel, world ranked 50, is the third men's seed, ahead of two other Indian players, Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma, respectively ranked 51 and 55.

Indonesia provides two of the remaining seeds in Panji Maulana and Firmin Kholik, with the eighth seed spot going to 78th-ranked Heo Kwang-hee of South Korea.