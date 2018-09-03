Italy have named four skeleton athletes in their A-squad for the 2018-2019 winter season.

The quartet have all been selected by The Italian Wintersports Federation (FISI).

Joseph Luke Cecchini, who is Canadian born, is among three sliders selected in the men's team.

He represented Italy at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February, finishing in 27th place.

Mattia Gaspari is another slider named in Italy's team ©Getty Images

Mattia Gaspari and Manuel Schwaerzer were also named in the men's team, while Valentina Margaglio will be the sole female slider in the country's ranks.

FISI has also confirmed its B-squad for the new campaign.

Alessia Crippa, Sofie Falkensteiner and Elena Scarpellini have all been picked.