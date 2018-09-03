The International Judo Federation (IJF) has reinstated the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam after officials in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that Israel would be welcome to compete.

Judo's world governing body suspended the major competition in July, along with the Tunis Grand Prix, over the treatment of Israeli athletes.

In order for the events to be reinstated, the IJF said the Governments of the UAE and Tunisia needed to provide "written guarantees" that Israel would be allowed to compete free of discrimination.

An official letter has now been received, the governing body confirmed.

The suspensions followed organisers in Abu Dhabi refusing to raise the Israeli flag or play their national anthem when Tal Flicker won men's under-66 kilogram gold at the Grand Slam last year.

The UAE neither recognises nor has diplomatic ties with Israel, while athletes from the country have been barred from entering Tunisia to compete at major sporting events in the past.

"The historic decision will allow all nations to display their national insignia and national anthem, including Israel," said the IJF today.

Tal Flicker's gold medal in Abu Dhabi last year came with Israel's flag and national anthem banned ©Getty Images

"The International Judo Federation salutes the efforts of the UAE Judo Federation as well as the fair-play and mutual friendship and respect shown by the UAE authorities, which represent a huge step forward in establishing and promoting peaceful relationships between all nations of the world.

"Together with our partners from the United Arab Emirates, IJF remains committed to the fight against any discrimination in sport and to using sport as a tool for reconciliation and promotion of peace and moral values in the world, inspiring the new generations.

"Consequently, the International Judo Federation is hereby re-instating the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam to the IJF calendar.

"We thank all the stakeholders for their understanding and collaboration in the process."

No news on the reinstatement of the Tunis Grand Prix has yet been announced.

Tunisia is bidding for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games, which will definitely be awarded to Africa, but their policy on Israel has also been criticised by the International Olympic Committee.