The European Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (EBFF) has rolled out a new first aid initiative in Spain.

The project, in conjunction with Barcelona Police, is open to all athletes and fitness and bodybuilding supporters.

Its goal is to teach participants how to use an automated external defibrillator.

They will also learn skills in CPR.

Alfonso Moran, of the EBFF Medical Commission, helped to design the initiative.

It will be showcased at the Arnold Expo between September 28 and 30.