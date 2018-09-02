Russia and China secured the first gold medals - and Tokyo 2020 quota places - as the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships got underway in Changwon in South Korea today.

Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov shot a world record in the air pistol mixed team event to win the world title and a Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota place each.

Batsarashkina and Chernousov sealed gold with a score of 488.1 points, shattering the previous record of 487.7 points set earlier this year by China in the ISSF World Cup held at the same venue in April.

“This shooting range is technically perfect,” said Chemousov.

“This is the perfect place to score high results and beat world record.”

Batsarashkina added: “We won two Olympic quota places and scored a world record.

"We couldn’t be happier.

"We have known each other since 2015, and we have been training together a lot."

China’s 22-year-old Yang Haoran and 20-year-old Zhao Ruozhu won gold and Tokyo 2020 quota places in the 10m air rifle mixed team event ©ISSF

“Before coming here in South Korea we spent two weeks in a training camp to fine-tune our preparation.”

The winning team finished with a huge margin of 7.9 points over silver medallists Wang Qian and Wang Meng Yi of China, who took second place with 480.2 points, winning their first medal in this event and also securing two Tokyo 2020 quota places.

Bronze went to Ukraine thanks to 2004 Olympic champion Olena Kostevych and 2008 World Cup winner Oleh Omelchuk, who scored 416.7.

The first of the day’s finals – the 10m air rifle mixed team event - was decided on the final shot, which enabled China’s 22-year-old Yang Haoran and 20-year-old Zhao Ruozhu to claim gold ahead of 21-year-old compatriots Song Buhan and Wu Mingyang.

Yang and Zhao finished on top of the podium with 500.9 points, 0.3 ahead of their Chinese rivals, with each of the top two teams earning an Olympic quota place for their nation.

Russia also secured a place in the event at the Tokyo 2020 Games as Anastasiia Galashina and Vladimir Maslennikov completed the podium in third place, scoring 434.2.

Indian shooters Arjun Singh Cheema and Gaurav Rana earned respective gold and bronze in the final of the 50m junior men's pistol event.

Cheema won with 559 points, and his compatriot scored 551, with silver going to home shooter Kim Woojong, with 555.

The Indian team also secured the team gold medal with 1659 points, followed by South Korea and China, who finished with 1640 and 1642 points respectively.

The event is due to continue tomorrow.