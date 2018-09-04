Four members of the Taekwondo Peace Corps in South Korea visited the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) vice president Paul Atchoe after spending several weeks teaching taekwondo techniques in the country.

They were accompanied by Fred Lartey Otu, President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), and his technical director, Stephen Amegashie.

Otu said the team, made up of graduates in the sport, had coached children and youths in the Volta and Western Regions and added that they were very happy with their short stay in Ghana.

The team was made up of Gawon Park, Baram Kim, Seungjun Lee and Hwangi Kang.

Four young South Korean Peace Corps members are welcomed at the office of Ghana's Olympic Committee after a visit in which they coached youngsters in taekwondo techniques ©Ghana Olympic Committee

Their spokesperson, Park, said they had taken some time to visit tourist attractions such as the Afadjato Mountain and the Monkey Sanctuary.

Atchoe commended the visitors for sharing their knowledge with young Ghanaians.

He also thanked them for teaching about discipline and self-defence.

Otu noted that the GTF is working hard to welcome more trainers to go round all the 10 regions of Ghana and help make taekwondo a popular sport.

He hoped that Ghana would one day win an Olympic or Commonwealth medal in the sport.