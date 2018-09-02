Boxer Jessie Lartey, Ghana’s only medallist at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, has received a $2,000 (£1,500/€1,700) financial reward from his Government.

Speaking at the ceremony at his office in Accra, Majeed Bawa, acting director general of the National Sports Authority, praised Lartey’s achievement in winning a bronze medal in the light welterweight class at the Games in April.

He also encouraged Lartey to go on and win even greater glory for his country.

Lartey, a 23-year-old prison officer, thanked the Government and pledged to win gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, also thanked the Government and said the gesture would serve as a motivation for other boxers to win prizes at the next Commonwealth Games.

Jessie Lartey, right, won bronze at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

He added that it would also increase Lartey’s motivation ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Ghana’s boxing trainer Ofori Asare said many of his boxers could have entered the medal zone if they had been able to enjoy exposure before the Games.

He appealed to the Government to support amateur boxing in the country with foreign training programmes to motivate and inspire the boxing in the national team.