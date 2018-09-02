Eight candidates successfully passed a powerlifting technical official course in Lima.

The level three programme was held in Peru's capital with the city braced to host the Pan American Games and Parapan American Games next year.

Powerlifting is one of the sports at the Parapan Games, which will run between August 23 and September 1 in 2019.

Both theoretical and practical sessions were held as part of the course where participants learned about competition management, roles and responsibilities of technical officials, detailed lift phases and rules and regulations.

"The course was divided into three fantastic days where participants learned many new things about the sport of Para-powerlifting," said course educator Jenny Ortiz Cardenas.

Powerlifting is one of the sports on the Parapan American Games programme ©Getty Images

"The participants arrived without previous knowledge of Para-sport.

"But with their attention and commitment to learning, they developed a passion to growing Para-powerlifting in the Americas.

"I am convinced they will now continue spreading the sport across the country leading-up to next year's Parapan American Games in Peru."

The next big powerlifting competition taking place in South America is the Americas Open Championships in Bogota, Colombia, from December 5 to 9.