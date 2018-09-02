A workshop and exhibition has been held in Tallinn to introduce blind football to countries in the Baltic region.

Hosts Estonia were joined by representatives from Latvia and Lithuania at the one-day event at the Kotka Stadium.

National Paralympic Committees, blind sports federations and unions from the nations were invited to participate.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to bring blind football to the Baltic region,” said David Stirton, International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) project co-ordinator for the development of blind football in Europe.

"Thanks to the support of the Estonian Football Federation the turn-out was great and the coaches really enjoyed learning about the game.

"We’re hopeful Latvia and Lithuania will take up the game also and we will see some great players emerge from the region.

"We’d like to thank the Estonian Football Federation and UEFA for the opportunity.”

Stirton was joined at the event by Yannick Le Colvez, an experienced blind football coach who has worked with the Cecifoot Girondins de Bordeaux and the French national teams.

French international Gael Riviere also assisted.

We're bringing the game to Estonia in partnership with the Estonian Football Federation and in the run-up to tonight's UEFA Super Cup. A fantastic turn-out of coaches from all over the country this morning ⚽ pic.twitter.com/stO8coIG0P — IBSA Blind Football (@IBSAB1Football) August 15, 2018

The workshop sought to introduce the history, rules and equipment used in blind football, with participants given an overview of coaching and tactics.

A practical session also took place, which was dedicated to participants playing as a person with a visual impairment.

An exhibition was then held at the UEFA Fan Zone as part of the their backing of the IBSA Blind Football Development Project Europe.

The project has already seen 202 balls, 211 sets of clothes, eyeshades and 39 sets of official black-out eyeshades donated to 19 countries between July 2017 and June 2018.

Nineteen countries received balls, 16 countries received cloth eyeshades and six countries were recipients of official eyeshades.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Switzerland were four new countries to benefit.