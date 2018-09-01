More than a dozen sporting organisations have made moves to alter their website address to include ".sport".

It comes after the initiative was rolled out by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and before the launch period opens on September 4.

Sporting governing bodies to get involved include World Archery, the Badminton World Federation the World Air Sports Federation, the World Confederation of Boules Sports, the World Curling Federation, the International Basketball Federation, the International Floorball Federation, the International Federation of Sport Climbing, the International Powerlifting Federation and the International Korfball Federation.

The International University Sport Federation, the International Testing Agency and the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games have also signed up.

In July, the International Gymnastics Federation became the first international governing body to alter its website address as part of a pre-launch programme.

World Archery are one of the governing bodies to sign up ©Getty Images

"This digital transformation is proving to be a game-changer, not just for International Federations but for all reputable sports stakeholders that work hard to promote the best image of sport," said GAISF Head of Digital Pierre Germeau.

"Each domain offers stakeholders a significant and respected online presence, tailored specifically to their individual needs."

GAISF President Patrick Baumann has said that the role of .sport could "change the digital landscape for sport".

"A .sport domain name is a positive endorsement of any organisation operating in the world of sport because GAISF will only accept applications from recognised and legitimate bodies," a GAISF statement said.

"Interest in the .sport extension has seen a swift uptake and the decision of leading organisations to join underscores the true value of the initiative for organisations across the sporting landscape.

"GAISF is offering portfolios which comprise comprehensive range of domain names that can be used for a multitude of purposes, including events, disciplines, athletes and national federations, in more than 25 different languages."