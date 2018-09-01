Swiss Alpine skier Justin Murisier will miss the entirety of the 2018-2019 season after suffering the third serious knee injury of his career.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL after giant slalom training in New Zealand and was forced to fly back to Switzerland.

He suffered severe cartilage damage in his right knee and has undergone surgery.

"I will come back next year," he said.

"This is my new goal and I am ready to fight like a lion."

Murisier was a promising youngster and won three medals at the 2011 World Junior Championships in Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

He began competing on the World Cup circuit in 2010 but a year later tore his ACL while playing football.

Then, 11 months later, he suffered the same injury during slalom training.

Because of these problems, he missed the entirety of the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

He finished seventh in the giant slalom standings last term and competed at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.