World Para Ice Hockey has announced that Vierumaki in Finland will host the 2018 World Championships C-Pool tournament.

Action will take place between November 6 and 8 at the second edition of the event.

The inaugural tournament, which is for developing and emerging nations, took place in Novi Sad in Serbia in 2016.

Finland are expected to be joined this year by Australia and China with the winning team gaining promotion to the 2019 B-Pool.

This, in turn, would be an important step on the road to possible qualification to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

The action in Vierumaki will be the first international competition following March's Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Both of the visiting teams will make their international debuts, with Finland looking to improve upon their silver medal at the 2016 event which was won by Austria.

The competition will be the first international event in Para-ice hockey since Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Barbora Kohoutova, World Para Ice Hockey Manager, said: "We are looking forward to having the World Championships C-Pool in Vierumaki.

"It will be an exciting opportunity for the three teams to compete for the gold medal and promotion for next season, as well as develop their programme and skills.

"The C-Pool tournament was created to provide both emerging and newly practicing countries to compete on the same level, thereby contributing to the growth and development of Para-ice hockey, and we have seen it pay dividends with Australia and China among the newest nations to put together a team.

"I want to thank the Finnish Sports Association of Persons with Disabilities and the Finnish Ice Hockey Association for their support in organising the Championships."