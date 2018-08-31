A donation of $100,000 (£77,000/€86,000) has been given to the British Virgin Islands Athletics Association (BVIAA) by the sport's worldwide governing body to rebuild facilities in the country damaged by two hurricanes last year.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) gave the green light to the payment at a meeting of the North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association meeting earlier this year.

It will be used to help repair the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, where the BVIAA are based and where their major competitions are held.

The 3,000 multi-use venue, located in Road Town, will be rebuilt following the donation from the IAAF.

"I hope these funds will go some way to rebuilding the sport in the countries most affected by the hurricanes,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

Hurricane Irma caused widespread devastation across the region last year ©Getty Images

“We know this is not enough but hope it will at least get the member federations affected back up and running.

"We will continue to seek further funds and work with the region to ensure athletes’ training is as uninterrupted as possible.”

The British Virgin Islands were hit by Hurricane Irma, which killed 134 people across the Caribbean and further afield, in August and September of last year.

At the time the hurricane arrived, it was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.

Hurricane Maria, which hit the country less than two weeks later, also caused widespread damage across the region.

"The much-needed funds will go a long way in helping to get our facilities back in order," said BVIAA President Steve Augustine.

"With the provision of this funding alongside the continued voluntary works of our track family I am certain that our facility will regain and surpass the functionality it once had.

"The BVIAA is very appreciative of the tremendous outreach and support of the IAAF and NACAC towards the recovery efforts."