A joint FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation is due travel to Ghana "as soon as possible" after the worldwide governing body appointed a Normalisation Committee to run the nation's troubled Football Association.

FIFA confirmed earlier this month that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had avoided a suspension after the Government withdrew a petition to dissolve the body.

They instead established a Normalisation Committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the GFA and FIFA has now outlined its mandate.

In a statement providing an update on the situation, FIFA said the Committee would ensure GFA Executive Committee elections were organised and conducted in a bid to repair the sport in the country, plunged into crisis after former President Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned from all of his roles in the sport following corruption allegations.

A task force comprising of representatives from FIFA, CAF and the Government will also be set up.

The Normalisation Committee will be in place until all criteria outlined by FIFA have been met.

The GFA has been given until no later than March 31 to carry out the requirements of the Normalisation Committee.

The development comes following another difficult week for football in Ghana following reports that the country had been stripped of this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports emerged this week that Ghana had been stripped of the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations ©Getty Images

The CAF then issued a statement in which the continental governing body "authoritatively confirms that there has been no decision regarding the hosting rights".

Ghana possibly losing the right to stage the event, due to be held from November 17 to December 1, was not ruled out by the CAF, however.

The CAF said the topic would be discussed at a meeting of the Organising Committee for Women's Football in Cairo next month, where a recent inspection visit would be taken into account.

It marked the latest difficulty for the GFA following the scandal surrounding former FIFA Council member Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was suspended by FIFA's Ethics Committee after he was caught on camera appearing to accept a bribe.

He remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Ethics Committee.

His decision to step down prompted the country's Government to begin the process to dissolve the GFA.

But FIFA ordered that this be halted or the organisation would be banned and issued the country with a "final warning" - which they eventually heeded.