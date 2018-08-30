The English Football Association (FA) has submitted a bid to host the 2021 UEFA Women's European Championships.

Austria and Hungary are also believed to have entered the for the event.

The deadline for bid applications to be sent to UEFA is tomorrow (August 31) and the host nation will be announced by the UEFA Executive Committee on December 3.

The 2017 European Championships, held in the Netherlands, saw British viewing figures of four million as the Lionesses bowed out at the semi-final stage.

The successful campaign, coupled with the record peak viewers, has led the FA to bid to host the next edition of the event.

England previously hosted Euro 2005, with games played across the north west of the country.

The bid includes stadiums across the nation this time around.

Proposed stadiums include Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK and Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

Notts County's Meadow Lane, Peterborough's Abax Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane have also been put forward.

Wembley Stadium would host the final if England’s bid is successful.

The venue in London, England's national stadium, will stage group matches, a round of 16 encounter, the two semi-finals and the final at the multi-city men's UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

FA head of women's football, Baroness Campbell, claimed that the bid would help participation in women’s football.

"We have made great strides in growing participation, support and success at all levels throughout women’s and girls’ football, of which we can be rightly proud," she said.

"There is no question that the opportunity to host such a prestigious tournament would provide us with an incredible catalyst for the future growth of the game at all levels.

"UEFA will want a bigger and better tournament than the last one and we've got Wembley as a key card to play, to host the final."

FA chief executive Martin Glenn added: “Our bid to host UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 reflects our strong commitment to supporting and growing women’s and girls’ football in England.

"We have invested heavily in the women’s game in recent years and the opportunity to bring the tournament to England would represent a landmark moment for women’s football in this country.

"Our aim is to make UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 the biggest and best showcase for women’s football ever seen in Europe.

"We have not only the ambition, but the tournament-hosting experience, infrastructure and incredible spectator demand to ensure we would deliver a truly memorable tournament.”

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said the Government had given their "wholehearted support" for the bid.

"Our nation has a proud track record of successfully staging the most prestigious sporting events in the world," she said.

“Having recently hosted the Women’s Hockey World Cup, last year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup and soon to host the Netball World Cup, we have demonstrated that the British public have a passion for supporting women’s sport at the highest level with record attendances.

“We are excited by the opportunity UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 presents, which will undoubtedly inspire thousands of women and girls to get active and take up football, whilst showcasing to the rest of Europe and the world our country’s capacity for delivering truly world class events.”