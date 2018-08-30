Birmingham 2022 has opened its first wave of recruitment for positions with the Organising Commmittee for the Commonwealth Games.

The jobs include operational and management roles in finance, HR and administration.

Successful candidates will be the first permanent staff members of the newly-created Organising Committee for Birmingham 2022.

“This is an exciting time for the Games partners as we begin the process of building the team that will support and lead a truly transformational moment in the history of Birmingham and the West Midlands," John Crabtree, chairman of the Organising Committee, said.

"Over the next four years we will recruit over 1,000 people to deliver the Games, providing important employment and economic benefits to the region and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for jobseekers and professionals at all levels.

"We want a team that represents all the communities, talent and pride of the city, region and host nation - as well as showcase our ambitious, dynamic city to attract new candidates to the area."

Birmingham will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games and hopes that the event will bring economic benefits ©Birmingham 2022/Twitter

Ian Reid, interim Chief Executive for Birmingham 2022 added: “Many of the operational roles advertised in this first phase do not require Games experience, so we hope as many people as possible put their hand up.

“Being on the journey from the very beginning is a particularly rewarding experience, so I hope we can attract some special candidates who can make their mark on Birmingham’s largest ever sporting and cultural event.”

The recruitment process for a permanent chief executive is also underway.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 27 to August 7.

Birmingham was officially awarded the 2022 Games in December of last year as the replacement hosts for Durban, stripped of the event after failing to meet a series of financial guarantees.