The International Ski Federation (FIS) has made a preliminary inspection visit to Planica, the host of the 2023 Nordic World Championships.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis and event director Stefan Huber both made the trip to the Slovenian resort.

They visited the Nordic Centre which has already hosted many competitions on the FIS World Cup circuit.

Planica 2023 were represented by Enzo Smrekar and Franci Petek, the President and managing director of the Slovenian Ski Association respectively.

Primoz Finzgar, who led the bid for the event, was also in attendance.

Legacy and infrastructure were among the areas covered.

"The purpose of the pre-inspection is to engage in an informal setting to meet the key persons we will be working closely with in the upcoming months and years and to address initial questions," said Lewis.

"From our visit, observations and discussions, when the official FIS Coordination Group visits begin next spring, the members will be very impressed with both the steps and engagement of the Ski Association of Slovenia's Organising Committee and what Planica will offer the Nordic world of skiing in 2023."

The Nordic World Championships feature cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

Planica officials will gain insight at the next edition in Seefeld in Austria next year.

The resort was named as the 2023 host in May after defeating Trondheim in Norway.

They had previously bid unsuccessfully on three occasions.