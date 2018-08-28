The Olympic Council of Asia have announced they will continue the tradition of the Asian Games Most Valuable Player award, which was last won by swimmer Kosuke Hagino in 2014 ©Getty Images

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have announced that at the end of the Asian Games here on Sunday (September 2), they will present one athlete with a “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) award, to celebrate their achievements during the event.

The award has been presented at every Games since Bangkok in 1998, so the announcement confirms the tradition will continue for the sixth consecutive time.

Honorary Life President of the OCA Raja Randhir Singh has been appointed chairman of the MVP Award Committee, which will meet on Thursday to discuss leading candidates for the prize.

Once the winner has been decided, the trophy will be presented during a ceremony in the Main Press Centre in Jakarta at midday on Sunday (September 2), the day of the Closing Ceremony.

The full MVP Committee is made up of Charles Lo, OCA Media Committee chairman, Celso Dayrit, President of the Asian Fencing Federation, Francis Wanadi, deputy II of the Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee, Jeremy Walker, editor of the OCA magazine Sporting Asia and Vinod Kumar Tiwar, OCA director of International and National Olympic Committee relations.

Whoever wins the prize will be given $50,000 (£39,000/€43,000) in prize money as well as the MVP trophy.

Previous winners include Chinese badminton player Lin Dan, who won the men’s singles in 2010, Japanese 100 metre sprinter Koji Ito, who won the first award in 1998 after claiming the 100m-200m sprint double in record times and most recently, Japanese swimmer Kosuke Hagino, who won the 2014 award after winning eight medals including four golds.