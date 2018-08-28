China claimed both gold medals on offer as diving action begun here this evening at the 2018 Asian Games.
Two 14-year-olds secured China’s first victory with Zhang Jiaqi and birthday girl Zhang Minjie winning the women’s synchronised 10 metres platform event with 361.38 points.
North Korea’s Kim Kuk Hyang and Kim Mi Rae took the silver medal with 337.86 points, while Malaysia’s Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri clinched the bronze with 310.80.
The two Zhangs have become the youngest gold medallists at the 2018 Asian Games, which are being co-hosted by Palembang.
Their victory comes just over two months after they came out on top at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Cup in front of a home crowd in Wuhan.
"We were nervous before the final because we knew that the DPR Korean divers were very strong," Zhang Jiaqi, the women’s 10m platform gold medallist at the FINA Diving World Cup, was reported as saying by Xinhua.
"But during the competition, we concentrated on ourselves and did a better job than our usual training form."
Zhang Minjie added: "I am super happy that I have the Asian Games gold medal as my birthday gift.
"We worked hard to prepare for this competition.
"All the efforts paid off but still I should improve my entries."
China’s second triumph of the evening came courtesy of Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event, registering a total of 479.52 points.
South Korea’s Kim Yeongnam and Woo Haram finished second with 412.74 points, while Japan’s Ken Terauchi and Sho Sakai came third with 408.57.
"I am satisfied with my dives and I will take the Asian Games as mid-term exam for the 2020 Olympic Games," Cao, who partnered Lin Yue to success in the same event at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games, was reported as saying by Xinhua.
Diving competition at Jakarta Palembang 2018 is due to continue tomorrow with the women’s synchronised 3m springboard and men’s synchronised 10m platform events.
Action is scheduled to be spread across five days, concluding on Saturday (September 1).