The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appealed for information after a suspected match-fixer appeared in an Al Jazeera documentary on corruption in cricket.

An investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is ongoing as the suspect, known as Aneel Munawar, is expected to play a central role in the second part of the documentary.

General manager of the ACU, Alex Marshall, said: "We have identified every other person in the original documentary and have spoken to a number of them in connection with match-fixing, including those who are not deemed to be participants under our Anti-Corruption Code.

"However, the true identity of Aneel Munawar remains a mystery.

"He plays a significant role in the programme, yet enquiries with law enforcement and immigration sources have not identified or located him.

"As such we are appealing to the public or anyone from within the cricket family to contact us with any information that will lead us to identify and locate him."

Munawar is the last suspected match-fixer that the ACU want to investigate from the documentary.

Marshall continued to explain the issues with such a task.

"The absence of any cooperation from the broadcaster has slowed the investigation, but to date we have made good progress in identifying people of significant interest including people already of interest to the ACU," he said.

"We have been able to discount a number of claims made in the programme and continue to pursue other aspects.

"We will provide a full update at the conclusion of the investigation.

"We are aware that there is a second documentary in the offing, this time based on historical recordings between a fixer, suspected to be Munawar and bookies in India.

"As with the first programme, we will investigate any claims made in a full and thorough manner and we take any allegations of corruption, historical or contemporary, extremely seriously.

"Based on what we already know, we have engaged the services of an independent betting analysis company to examine the claims made about particular matches."

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket and cooperates with the ACU to take action against match fixing and corruption.

In May, an Al Jazeera documentary claimed to have identified three former professional cricketers who were willing to take money fix matches.

The broadcaster alleged that former Pakistan star Hasan Raza and ex-Sri Lankan internationals Jeevantha Kulatunga and Dilhara Lokuhettige agreed to play in a corrupt tournament.