Kwan Hang Wong of Hong Kong has been elected as the Boccia International Sports Federation's (BISFed) first athlete representative.

He won a ballot at this month's World Championships in English city Liverpool, where more than 80 per cent of participating athletes cast their vote.

Kwan won a race which also featured Canada's Marco Dispaltro, South Korea's Chung Ho Lee, Britain's Stephen McGuire and Singapore's Nurulasyiqah Binte Mohammad Taha.

The appointment is seen as a key first step to the formation of BISFed's first Athletes' Council.

The vote took place at this month's World Championships in Liverpool ©Twitter

The Hong Kong player will help the BISFed board prepare the terms of reference for the Council and lead the process to appoint its members.

He will also observe at BISFed meetings and advise on matters of importance to athletes.

To be considered for the position, athletes needed to have competed at at least one of the 2018 World Championships, the 2016 World Championships or the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

"The formation of an Athletes’ Council will be an important step in giving athletes a more direct influence on the development of boccia and will also provide interesting personal development opportunities for athletes to work with members of the BISFed Board," said BISFed President David Hadfield last month.