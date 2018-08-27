British Rowing has announced it is looking to appoint an independent non-executive director to its board.

The position is voluntary and for three years, with the possibility of a second three-year term.

The successful candidate will provide leadership and strategic direction in accordance with British Rowing’s vision, core values and objectives.

A focus on improving diversity, inclusion and participation is also essential as the sport looks to widen its appeal.

British Rowing is responsible for the training and selection of athletes to represent Great Britain at international championships ©Getty Images

UK Sport and Sport England currently provide the majority of funding for rowing in Great Britain, which enables British Rowing to fulfil their aims.

The constitution of the board of directors complies with the Code of Sport Governance, adhering to the requisite size, minimum gender diversity and degree of independence.

British Rowing is the governing body for the sport in Great Britain and is responsible for the development of rowing and the training and selection of athletes to represent Britain.