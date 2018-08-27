Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia won a tight match in the women's badminton doubles final by two games to love to seal a record breaking seventh win for China in the event at the Asian Games.
It came as their compatriots Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang also won the Jakarta Palembang mixed doubles title here at the Gelora Bung Karno Istora.
Chen and Jia triumphed 22-20, 22-20 over Japan’s Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, who earlier this year had also lost in the Asian Championships final.
In front of a largely empty GBK Istora, the final started in tight fashion, with neither team gaining a lead greater than two points until right at the end of the first game when the Japanese went 20-17 up.
It looked at that stage like they would take a one game lead but the Chinese fought back to 19-20 and then an unforced error from the Japanese pair cost them dearly.
Having saved three game points, Chen and Jia kicked on and within a couple of minutes had sealed the first game for themselves.
Losing the game in such fashion appeared to have a mental effect on Takahashi and Matsumoto as they rapidly went 4-0 down at the start of the second.
Every time the Japanese got themselves in a strong position, however, they seemed to shoot themselves in the foot.
Some good play brought the score back to 4-4, but then a weak shot into the net under no pressure gave the Chinese the lead again at 5-4.
The game continued to be very even with Takahashi and Matsutomo edging marginally ahead.
However, while 17-16 up, it went wrong once again and this time proved fatal.
Trying to return China's serve, Takahashi hit her shot straight into the net making it 17-all.
Two good, well placed smashes then put Chen and Jia 19-17 up almost immediately, meaning they were on the verge of victory.
There was a brief stumble at 20-19 when Chen let he shuttlecock go, thinking it was heading out, only to see it drop in.
But then at 21-20 no similar mistake was made and the match was won.
In gaining the gold, China increased their record for most Asian Games women's doubles titles to seven, with the next best nation being Indonesia with four.
Shortly afterwards the mixed doubles began between Zheng and Huang and Hong Kong's Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse.
After a close first final, this one was not.
Right from the beginning, the Chinese pair were quicker and more powerful in their play.
Man and Suet did not play particularly badly, they simply had no answer to the questions being asked of them.
The pair from Hong Kong won the first point of the match but quickly after that it became apparent they were the weaker side.
The Chinese raced away with the first game, 21-8, in just 13 minutes.
The second game was closer, but whilst Man and Suet were able to win a few more points, they never looked capable of truly threatening their opponents.
At the break the score read 11-7 to Zheng and Huang and their opponents were unable to close the gap.
The second game ended 21-15, thus sealing China's second badminton gold of the night.
Having lost in the semi-finals, the bronze medals in each of the women's doubles and mixed doubles went to two pairs.
In the women's they were claimed by Polii Greysia and Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia, plus Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota from Japan, while in the mixed event they went to Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir, plus China's Yilyu Wang and Dongping Huang.
Tomorrow, finals will take place in both singles competitions and the men's doubles.