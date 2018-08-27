Hosts Indonesia increased their gold medal tally to 22 at the 2018 Asian Games after dominating the pencak silat and sport climbing events here in Jakarta and Palembang today.
The home nation won all eight gold medals on offer in pencak silat, an umbrella term for a class of related Indonesian martial arts, before claiming the men’s and women’s sport climbing speed relay titles.
Indonesia’s first pencak silat triumph came courtesy of Puspa Arumsari, who managed 476 points in the women’s single event to finish ahead of Singapore’s Nurzuhairah Mohammad Yazid, second with 445, and The Philippines’ Cherry May Regalado, third with 444.
This was followed by victories for Yola Primadona Jampil and Hendy Hendy in the men’s double, and the trio of Nunu Nugraha, Asep Yuldan Sani and Anggi Faisal Mubarok in the men’s team.
Hendy and Jampil prevailed with 580 points, beating nearest challengers Tran Duc Danh and Le Hong Quan of Vietnam by a margin of 18 and third-placed Malaysians Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid and Muhammad Afifi Nordin by a further two.
Nugraha, Sani and Mubarok, meanwhile, scored an unrivalled total of 465 points with Vietnam’s Tien Dung Vu, Xuan Thanh Nguyen and Van Nam Luu second on 450 and Thailand’s Fadil Dama, Masofee Wani and Islamee Wani third on 448.
With three gold medals in the bag, Indonesia then went onto win all five weight category titles at the Padepokan Pencak Silat venue.
Aji Bangkit Pamungkas firstly beat Singapore’s Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin 5-0 in the men’s class 85 kilograms to 90kg gold medal match.
This came prior to Komang Harik Adi Putra defeating Malaysia’s Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari 4-1 in the men’s class E 65kg to 70kg final and Iqbal Candra Pratama overcoming Vietnam’s Ngoc Toan Nguyen by the same scoreline in the men’s class D 60kg to 65kg final.
The last two pencak silat athletes that contributed golds for Indonesia were Sarah Tria Monita and Abdul Malik, both of whom beat their opponents in the final round.
Monita won 5-0 against Laos’ Nong Oy Vongphakdy in the women’s C 55kg to 60kg final, while Malik, who fought Malaysia’s Muhammad Faizul M Nasir in the men’s B 50kg to 55kg gold medal match, was equally comfortable in his victory.
It was later in the day that Indonesia had success in sport climbing with the country achieving a one-two finish in the men's speed relay ahead of China in third.
The women's equivalent event saw the hosts hold off two Chinese teams to top the standings.
Indonesia now find themselves in fourth place in the medal table with 22 golds, 15 silvers and 27 bronzes.
Also continuing to up their tally are the unified Korean team, who finished third in today's men's 1,000 metres dragon boat race to secure the bronze medal.
A time of 4min 36.459sec meant they finished 5.274 seconds behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei and 1.512 seconds behind silver medallists Indonesia.
It comes after the unified Korean team won a historic gold medal in the women’s 500m dragon boat race yesterday and the bronze in the women's 200m event on Saturday (August 25).
In athletics, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba set one of three Asian Games records on a stirring night in track and field but said he had hoped for more than just winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles.
The 22-year-old led from start to finish as he blitzed the field in 47.66, but he later revealed he had hoped to go sub-47 seconds at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.
"Yes, I’m very happy to win the gold medal but I was also hoping to break the Asian record which I hold," he said.
"I will have to work harder for Tokyo (the 2020 Olympic Games) which is now my main target."
India’s Dharun Ayyasamy set a national record and personal best of 48.96, overhauling Japan’s Takatoshi Abe in the last 10 metres to win the silver medal.
Abe took the bronze in 49.12.
In June, in Paris, Samba became only the second man to run sub-47 seconds in this event, 46.98, after American world record holder Kevin Young, who ran 46.78 in 1992.
He joined Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya in setting a Games record this evening after she did so minutes earlier in the women’s 400m hurdles.
Adekoya won the gold medal in 54.48 having led from the outset.
Vietnam’s Quach Thi Lan won the silver medal in 55.30, while another Bahraini, Aminat Jamal, took the bronze in 55.65.
The third Games record was set by Asian champion Hossein Keyhani, who came from behind to overcome race leader Kazuya Shiojiri of Japan and Qatar’s Yaser Bagharab with a sensational last lap in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.
The Iranian decimated the field in the last 150 metres as he wiped nearly three seconds off the previous mark as well as close to 10 seconds from his personal best and national record, finishing in 8:22.79.
Shiojiri led from the outset and seemed on course to give his country an 11th Asian Games gold medal in the event, but he couldn’t cope with Keyhani.
He had to settle for the bronze medal in 8:29.42, with Bagharab also overhauling him over the last 50 metres.
Bagharab crossed the line in 8:28.21.
Bahrain, who won four gold medals on the track yesterday, continued their golden run with Winfred Yavi joining Adeokya by winning the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.
Yavi triumphed in 9:36.52 and was followed by India's Sudha Singh, second in 9:40.03, and Vietnam's Thi Oanh Nguyen, third in 9:43.83.
Elsewhere, the first archery gold medals were awarded today with Chinese Taipei winning two of the four thanks to a 5-3 win over South Korea in the men's team recurve final and 151-150 victory over the same opponents in the mixed team compound final.
South Korea did get the better of Chinese Taipei, however, in the women's team recurve final, which they won 5-3.
In the mixed team recurve final, Japan defeated North Korea 6-0.
Other notable results from today include double gold for China in the track cycling team sprint events and Kazakhstan's victory in the team all-around rhythmic gymnastics.
There was also a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-19, 15-10 win for China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi, against Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami, in the women's beach volleyball final.
Furthermore, Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi made it three successive Asian Games gold medals in the men's over-105kg weightlifting category.
At the end of day seven, China lead the medal standings with 86 golds, 62 silvers and 43 bronzes.
Japan are second with 43 golds, 36 silvers and 57 bronzes, while South Korea are third with 28 golds, 36 silvers and 42 bronzes.
For a full set of today's results, check out our Live Blog here.