International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe has expressed his hope that all nations will participate at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, despite the ongoing diplomatic issues surrounding Qatar.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among countries to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017.

They accused the nation of supporting terrorism, a claim which has been denied.

A resulting blockade included withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans.

The ongoing diplomatic crisis has put pressure on Qatar with sport among several sectors impacted.

Qatar's capital city Doha is set to host next year's World Athletics Championships, but concerns have been raised over whether the crisis could impact the event.

IAAF President Coe has expressed his hope countries involved in the dispute will still send their athletes to the Championships, however.

"I want every federation to be there," Coe said, according to Agence France-Presse.

"I see no reason why they shouldn't.

"Political fragility from time to time emerges in all systems.

"It is very important that international sport maintains its primacy.

"Picking your partnerships around politics can be a pretty transient process if you're not careful.

"I'm confident that we'll have a full house in Qatar."

Last year's Gulf Cup was moved to Kuwait amid the ongoing diplomatic situation surrounding Qatar ©Getty Images

The Gulf Cup of Nations was among the events impacted by the political crisis, with the tournament having been scheduled to take place in Qatar in December.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE threatened to withdraw from the event, resulting in the Asian Football Confederation moving the competition to Kuwait.

The competition was set to form part of Qatar's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In August last year, Egyptian handball clubs Al-Ahly Sports Club and Zamalek turned down invitations to compete at the International Handball Federation Super Globe event in Qatar for political reasons.