England’s Ivan Price produced a strong display to reach the semi-finals of the men’s 52 kilogram flyweight competition as the International Boxing Association Youth World Championships in Budapest continued.

Price was in impressive form against Algeria’s African youth champion Hichem Maouche, with each of the judges giving him victory in the contest at the Duma Arena.

He will now face the challenge of Brazil’s Luiz Oliveira, who achieved a clinical performance against Kazakhstan’s Karim Serkebayev.

The Brazilian was awarded a unanimous points victory over his opponent to book his place in the last four.

India’s Bhavesh Kattimani also reached the semi-finals, having been awarded a 3-0 victory over Morocco’s Badr Berhili.

Two judges scored the contest equally.

Kattimani now faces the United States’ Asa Stevens, who recorded a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Samandar Kholmurodov.

Jordan are assured of a first medal at an AIBA World Championships, after Bader Osama Samreen progressed from the 64kg light welterweight quarter-finals.

He earned a 3-2 split decision victory over Bulgaria’s Ivan Atanasov.

Cuba’s Idalberto Umara Iribar produced a dominant display in his bout to reach the semi-finals.

He clinched a unanimous 5-0 success against Kazakhstan’s Talgat Shaiken in his last quarter-final tie.