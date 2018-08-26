New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington maintained her domination of the women’s K1 200 metres event by winning the competition for the sixth successive International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships.

Carrington was able to secure victory on the closing day of the Championships in Montemor, Portugal.

The two-time Olympic champion emerged as the winner in a time of 38.821 seconds, with Denmark’s Emma Jorgensen and Sweden’s Linnea Stensils rounding off the podium in 40.548 and 40.585 respectively.

“It being such a big weekend, and still being able to put that out there, it gives me quite a bit of confidence,” Carrington said, having also won K1 and K2 500m silver medals.

“It’s the race that put me on the map, I love doing it and I feel like I can still keep improving.

“Doing four events is incredibly challenging, but it’s good for me to be able to do it.

“At these times you just have to put as much pressure on yourself as possible.”

The hosts were able to celebrate another victory for Fernando Pimenta, as the Portuguese star won the K1 5,000m.

The newly crowned 1,000m champion triumphed in the non-Olympic event by achieving a time of 21min 42.196sec, with René Holten Poulsen ending in 21:43.723.

Eivind Vold of Norway completed the top three in 21:44.849.

Hungary were the winners in the women's K4 500m event ©ICF

There was success for Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent on the final day, with the duo ending in 1:56.395 to win the C2 500m title.

Hungary’s Virág Balla and Kincső Takács were the silver medallists in a time of 1:58.632, as Belarus’ Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava secured bronze in 2:00.485.

Vincent-Lapointe returned to the water to win the women's C1 5,000m in 27:43.020.

Germany’s Annika Loske clocked 27:52.541 to end as the runner-up, while Chile’s Maria Mailliard rounded off the top three in 27:59.547.

Gold was earned by Germany in the men’s K4 500m in a time of 1:20.056, with Spain narrowly behind in 1:20.423.

Hungary were third in 1:21.480.

There was also a close finish in the women’s race as Hungary won the title in 1:33.761, with New Zealand just 0.01 behind as the silver medallists.

The podium was rounded off by Poland, who managed a time of 1:34.568.

Carlos Garrote won gold for Spain in the men’s K1 200 by finishing in 35.259, with Lithuania’s Arturas Seja 0.107 second behind.

Russia’s Evgenii Lukantsov finished third in 35.512.

Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent clinched the C2 500m title ©ICF

Sebastian Brendel continued his dominance of the men's C1 5,000m by winning his fifth consecutive world title, as the German achieved a winning time of 23:40.857.

Cuba’s Fernando Enrique and Kirill Shamshurin achieved times of 23:46.646 and 24:09.504 to round off the medal positions.

Belarus’ Alena Nazdrova and Kamila Bobr also secured gold as the duo won the women’s C2 200m event, while their compatriot Artsem Kozyr won the men’s C1 200m.

Brazil’s Erlon Silva and Isaquias Dos Santos won gold in the men’s C2 500m, while Russia’s Artem Kuzakhmetov and Vladislav Blintcov won the men’s K2 500m.

Britain's Lizzie Broughton triumphed in the women's K1 5,000m event.