Marie-Amelie Le Fur of France produced the outstanding performance on the final day of the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin as she won gold with a world record of 6.01 metres in the recently-established T64 long jump category.

That was 18cm further than the world record of 5.83m that the 29-year-old Le Fur - making a comeback in the sport following the loss of her unborn baby earlier this year - set in winning the F44 long jump at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Le Fur, who was a French junior running champion before her left leg was amputated below the knee in 2004 following a motor scooter accident, won her first global gold at the London 2012 Games, where she earned the 100 metres T44 title on a photo-finish.

Britain's Stefanie Reid won the world long jump title last year in London, and when the pair met in the same stadium at the Anniversary Games last month it was the 33-year-old Briton who earned victory by a single centimetre with 5.55m.

But the Briton had no answer to her French friend and rival today, finishing in bronze position with 5.49m as Marlene van Gansewinkel of The Netherlands claimed silver with a personal best of 5.61m at the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark.

Germany's Feliz Streng delivered gold for the host nation on the final day in Berlin ©Getty Images

That was the only world record of the closing day’s programme, but far from the only fine performance as a European and five Championship records were set.

Poland finished top of the medals table with 26 golds and 61 medals, with Britain second, having won 20 golds and 50 medals, and third place going to Ukraine, who won 19 golds and 49 medals.

France were fourth with 17 golds and 39 medals, one place above the hosts, who earned 14 golds and 42 medals.

The European mark came from Ireland’s Niamh McCarthy, who threw 31.76m in the women’s discus throw F41 final.

Home sprinter Felix Streng was a crowd pleaser as he lived up to his billing as favourite for the blue riband T64 100m title, winning in a Championship record of 11.23sec from compatriot Johannes Floors, who took silver at last year’s World Championships behind Britain’s double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock.

Aled Davies of Britain contributed the first Championship record of the day as he threw 15.49m in the men’s shot put F63.

The next event saw Turkey’s Oguz Akbulut add another with a men’s 400m T12 time of 49.92.

Streng’s mark was preceded by a Championship record from Italy’s Martina Caironi, who won the women’s 100m T63 final in 14.91.

Finland’s Henry Manni earned the final Championship record of the day as he won the men’s 800m T34 title in 1min 52.26sec.

Meanwhile double Paralympian and nine-times world champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland added another gold to his collection in winning the men’s 1500m T54 final in 3:23.18.