Beijing is making efforts to improve the standard of public toilets before the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Included as part of the plan in the Chinese capital is a guideline obliging restaurant toilets to be inspected daily.

According to Xinhua, this is the first rule of its type in China.

Restaurants must also disinfect toilets at least once a day and check them every 15 minutes during peak hours, the Beijing Food and Drug Administration has said.

The measures are seen as increasingly important with thousands of extra visitors set to descend on Beijing for the 2022 Games.

"Owners of restaurants have paid more attention to outward appearances," Jiang Junxian, director of the Chinese Cuisine Association, said to Xinhua.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will open on February 4 in Beijing ©Getty Images

"They rarely make an effort with the toilets."

Dazhongdianping, an online group buying service, will also add customer reviews about restaurant toilets in its listings.

This will provide a "more comprehensive" evaluation for customers, it is claimed.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are scheduled to run between February 4 and 20.

The Winter Paralympics will follow between March 4 and 13.