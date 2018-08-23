Twenty-eight countries will be represented at this year's Summer Biathlon World Championships, beginning tomorrow in the Czech Republic.

In all, 250 athletes will compete at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) event in Nové Město na Moravě.

Summer biathlon involves roller-skiing with 10 former world champions on this year's start-list.

Included in that number are Martin Otčenáš of Slovakia and Michael Rösch of Belgium.

Hosts Czech Republic have included Michal Krcmar and Veronika Vitkova, silver and bronze medallists respectively in the men's and women's sprint events at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Veronika Vitkova, a Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics silver medallist, will represent the host nation ©Getty Images

Kristjan Oja, race director for the event, said: "This IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships will see one of the largest starting fields ever.

"With all of the traditional summer biathlon nations represented we will see exciting competitions in Nove Mesto.

"We are thrilled that the senior competitions will be shown live on TV in several countries."

Admission to all three competition days and the Opening Ceremony is free.

Mixed relay competition in the senior and junior divisions will begin the event tomorrow.

Sprint will follow on Saturday (August 25) before pursuit the following day.

Away from the action, the event is seen as a key lobbying ground for the IBU's Presidential election on September 7.

Sweden's Olle Dahlin is contesting the position with Latvian Baiba Broka.