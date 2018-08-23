42 sports and 484 events will be contested at the 2018 Asian Games.

A total number of 462 medal sets will be awarded at the 2018 Asian Games across 47 sports.

Forty-five nations are set to participate at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 2018 Asian Games will mark the second time that Indonesia has hosted the event with Jakarta having done so in 1962.

The 2018 Asian Games will be the 18th edition of the event, which was first held in 1951 in New Delhi.

China go into the 2018 Asian Games as the all-time medal count with 2,976 - 1,355 gold, 928 silver and 693 bronze.

Venues at the 2018 Asian Games will be divided into four clusters, located in South Jakarta, North Jakarta, Jakarta's suburbs and in Palembang.

Palembang is a 47-minute flight from Jakarta.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, built for when Jakarta hosted the 1962 Asian Games, will host athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Athletes' Village for the 2018 Asian Games will be located in North Jakarta.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which will host athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 2018 Asian Games, in January 2018.

Bridge, jet ski, jujitsu, kurash, paragliding, pencak silat, sambo, skateboarding and sport climbing are all set to make their Asian Games debut at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Athletics is a compulsory sport has featured at all 17 previous editions of the Asian Games.

The Asian Games basketball tournaments were seen as the unofficial Asian championships until the Asian Basketball Confederation Championship was formed in 1960.

Bridge will become the fourth mind sport to appear at the Asian Games when it makes its debut at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, following in the footsteps of chess, go and xiangqi.

India has won all nine of the gold medals awarded in kabaddi since the sport made its Asian Games debut in 1990.

A total of 13,000 volunteers will be required for the duration of the 2018 Asian Games, including some 2,000 in Palembang.

Volunteer roles are available for high-profile duties such as protocol assistants, National Olympic Committee assistants and liaison officers.

Volunteers at the 2018 Asian Games will wear specially designed, distinctive, eye-catching uniforms.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Games, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, will feature around 10,000 performers.

There will be a 5,000-strong paid workforce on duty during the 2018 Asian Games.

The trio of animal mascots chosen for the 2018 Asian Games are bird of paradise "Bhin Bhin", single-horned rhinoceros "Kaka" and Bawean deer "Atung".

The first Asian Games to introduce a mascot was New Delhi 1982 when Appu, an elephant, was chosen.

Aice, Samsung, Asia Pulp Paper and Danone Aqua are all official sponsors of the 2018 Asian Games.

Ssangyong Information and Communications Corp, Canon, Pocari Sweat and Indofood are all official partners of the 2018 Asian Games.

Indonesia signed a Host City Contract for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang during the Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly in Incheon in 2014.

Jakarta is the capital of Indonesia and located on the northern coast of West Java.

Jakarta is home to nine million people.

Jakarta was officially proclaimed the national capital of Indonesia in 1949, four years after the country’s independence from The Netherlands.

Jakarta has hosted the Southeast Asian Games more than any other country in the region, having staged the multi-sport event in 1979, 1987, 1997 and 2011, when they co-hosted with Palembang.

Palembang is the seventh-largest city in Indonesia.