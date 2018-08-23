Russian cyclist Olga Zabelinskaya has been deemed ineligible to compete here at the 2018 Asian Games after official letters approving and confirming her release to represent Uzbekistan were not provided.
The 38-year-old three-time Olympic medallist recently announced plans to switch nationality from Russia to Uzbekistan as she fears being barred from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
She claimed she could be banned from the Games in the Japanese capital due to the crackdown following the Russian doping crisis.
Zabelinskaya had been hoping to compete for Uzbekistan here at Jakarta Palembang 2018, but the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) told insidethegames both she and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan failed to provide any official letters from the Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Cycling Federation to approve and confirm her release for the Uzbekistan Cycling Federation.
"Therefore, OCA considers she is not eligible to represent Uzbekistan in the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games," a statement from the continental governing body reads.
It has been suggested that Vietnam protested concerning Zabelinskaya’s switch from Russia to Uzbekistan.
The International Cycling Union (UCI) has confirmed that Zabelinskaya’s nationality change will make her ineligible for the World Championships in 2018 and 2019.
As reported by the Sports Integrity Initiative, under UCI rules, cyclists that change nationality are not eligible for the World Championships for two years.
Article 1.1.033 § 2(e) of the UCI Cycling Regulations states that a rider who has chosen a new nationality may not participate in the World Championships during the year that the nationality change is approved by the UCI, or the year after such approval.
Zabelinskaya was nearly blocked from racing at the Rio 2016 Olympics - where she won time trial silver - as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attempted to deny any Russian athlete who had served a doping ban from taking part.
The London 2012 road race and time trial bronze medallist had accepted an 18-month suspension for a failed drugs test for octopamine in February 2016 but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IOC's stance was "unenforceable".
Russia were then forced to compete at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang under a neutral flag.
This followed evidence of the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at their home Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics as well as at other major events.
Zabelinskaya thought she had won time trial gold at Rio 2016, but did not realise that eventual winner Kristin Armstrong of the United States was still out on the course.
