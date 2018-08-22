Reigning world champion Kaetlyn Osmond has announced she will miss the entire 2018 to 2019 figure skating campaign after confirming she was taking the whole season off.

Osmond, a member of the Canadian squad which won the gold medal in the team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, had previously declared her intention to sit out the Grand Prix of Figure Skating calendar.

The 22-year-old has now confirmed she will not compete at all this season.

"I have had some time to reflect this summer on my future and believe taking this year off to evaluate my next steps is important in making the best personal decision," said Osmond.

"I am excited to be travelling across the country performing for my fans on the Thank You Canada Tour this autumn and look forward to pursing other opportunities during my time away from competition."

Kaetlyn Osmond won gold and bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Skate Canada

As well as winning team gold, Osmond also added individual bronze in the South Korean county, four years after winning team silver at Sochi 2014.

A superb 2018 continued for Osmond when she became the first Canadian woman to win World Championship gold for 45 years in Milan.

Her performance saw her upgrade the silver medal she won at the 2017 World Championships in Helsinki.

"It's just a personal decision right now," the three-time Canadian champion told the Canadian Press.

"The last four years have been incredible - the last two years especially - with skating, ending as world champion.

"It's something I couldn't even dream of being when I was younger."