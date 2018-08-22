FIFA deputy secretary general and chief legal and integrity officer Marco Villiger, the key link between the organisation and corruption investigators in the United States, has left world football's governing body after two years in the role.

Villiger's departure was confirmed by FIFA, who claimed the decision was made by mutual consent.

The Swiss lawyer, who served under former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and was promoted by incumbent Gianni Infantino shortly after he was elected to replace his disgraced predecessor, said he was now looking forward to a new challenge.

"I had the privilege to be part of FIFA in different roles with different responsibilities," he said.

"After accomplishing a successful FIFA World Cup in Russia, the time for me has come to turn the page to a new chapter, seeking for new challenges."

Villiger, FIFA's legal director under Blatter, was tasked with leading the response to the corruption scandal.

He appointed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan as the organisation's lawyers, who then conducted an internal investigation into world football's governing body.

The Swiss official has since been crucial in helping FIFA position itself as victims, which has allowed them to seek millions of dollars in restitution from assets forfeited by those involved in the widespread financial wrongdoing.

Despite the scandal, Villiger remained in place, with his departure marking the latest exit of an official to have worked during Blatter's time as President.

Reports have suggested Villger's relationship with secretary general Fatma Samoura has grown tense in recent months after he signed on to an ethics complaint against her related to the 2026 World Cup bid process.

Villiger was also criticised by Blatter, who claimed he was "totally disappointed" with his former legal aide, earlier this year.

"During all these years, Marco has been a pillar of the organisation," Samoura said.

"I congratulate him wholeheartedly on his great career within FIFA, in which he has consistently demonstrated his expertise and professionalism, as well as his dedication to this great organisation.

"His competence earned him the trust and respect of internal and external stakeholders.

"I wish Marco all the best in his future endeavours."