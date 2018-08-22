Nigeria has narrowly escaped a FIFA ban after the country's troubled football federation met the conditions of an ultimatum given by world football's governing body.

FIFA confirmed the suspension they had threatened last week would not take effect after they received confirmation that President Amaju Pinnick and Mohammed Sanusi had been given back control of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) offices.

The organisation had warned that the NFF would be suspended if their demand was not met by Monday (August 20).

According to reports, the NFF only did so minutes before the FIFA deadline.

FIFA said it would "continue to closely monitor the situation in order to ensure that FIFA's rules and regulations are fully adhered to" when confirming the NFF would not be banned.

A suspension for Nigeria would have seen the team excluded from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The Nigerian team which competed at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in France would not have been affected by any suspension ©Getty Images

"Following the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council of 13 August 2018 concerning the NFF, FIFA received confirmations that the legitimate leadership of the NFF under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick and general secretary Mohammed Sanusi has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices," a FIFA statement read.

"In view of these circumstances, FIFA deems that the conditions set by the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council have now been met and consequently the suspension of the NFF will not take effect."

Steps towards the resolution of the crisis within the NFF appeared to have been taken last month when Pinnick, backed by FIFA, was restored as President amid a power-struggle with Chris Giwa, who also claimed to be the legitimate head of the organisation.

Giwa believes he was legitimately elected during a contested ballot in 2014 and was backed by Nigerian Sports Minister Solomon Dalung earlier this month.

A Supreme Court verdict also ruled that Giwa should be in charge but FIFA backs Pinnick and refuses to recognise his rival.

The problems in the NFF then deepened last week when the Giwa-led Board supposedly fired Sanusi.