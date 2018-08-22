The Pondok Indah Golf Course will play host to the sport at the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad-Hoc Division here at the 2018 Asian Games has rejected the applications of six national golf associations challenging the decision taken by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) not to enforce the technical guidelines for golf preventing the participation of professional players in the event. 

The associations of South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan all initially submitted applications before being joined by those of the Philippines and India.

The national golf associations of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Macau and Uzbekistan had been identified as having possibly registered professional golf players and have joined the procedure as interested parties.

But the CAS panel rejected the six applications after being satisfied that none of the players nominated by the National Olympic Committees of the four countries for participation in the 18th Asian Games golfing competitions were professional.

This was on the basis of evidence submitted at a hearing and after it.

In the end, the applications became moot in the absence of any juridical foundation to further challenge the OCA decision.

The CAS Ad-Hoc division will be in operation throughout the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang ©Getty Images
It marks the first arbitration procedure related to the 2018 Asian Games that the CAS Ad-Hoc division has registered.

The case was submitted to a panel composed of President Anthony Lo Surdo of Australia and arbitrators Enrico Ingles of the Philippines and Jahangir Baglari of Iran.

The Panel held a hearing with the parties in person and via telephone conference on the evening of Monday (August 20) at the offices of the CAS Ad-Hoc division in Jakarta.

