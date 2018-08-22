Andrei Kоvalenkо has been elected as the new President of the Belarus Ski Union (BSU).

The 46-year-old has risen to the top job after serving as President of the Belarusian Cross-Country Skiing Federation - one of the member organisations of the BSU.

He became the leader of the cross-country body last year after holding the position of vice president for two years.

Kоvalenkо graduated from the Sport Academy in Belarus in 1993.

Bodies representing Alpine skiing, snowboard, freestyle, ski jumping and Nordic combined are also members of the BSU.

In April, BelTA reported that the BSU would be undergoing "serious reform".

Hanna Huskova won Olympic aerials gold for Belarus at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Part of the planned change was for a leader from one of the skiing disciplines to become President.

BelTA also reported that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had given his say on the organisation.

"The most important thing is to make everybody work and bring results," he said.

One of the two gold medals Belarus won at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February came in freestyle skiing.

Hanna Huskova won the women's aerials title.