Panel discussions on women in sport, combating doping and cities' perspectives on hosting the Olympic Games have been included on the provisional programme for the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires.

The first Olympism in Action Forum, introduced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is due to take place on October 5 and 6.

It is expected to bring together around 2,000 individuals, including Olympic Movement representatives, business executives, political leaders and civil society members, before the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina's capital city.

The Forum is aimed at fostering an open exchange of innovative ideas while addressing the most relevant topics related to sport and society.

A provisional schedule for the event has listed several of the topics set to be discussed, with the subjects seen as directly linking to recent IOC reforms.

The Forum is provisionally set to begin with an interview on the "Power of the Olympic Truce", with a focus being placed on Pyeongchang 2018.

It is due to be followed by panel discussions titled "Women in Sport" and "Combating Doping in Sport: A Battle Worth Fighting".

"Hosting the Olympic Games: City Perspectives" and "Integrity of Institutions: Combating Corruption in Sport" are also set to be panel discussions on the opening day.

The Olympism in Action Forum will take place prior to the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics ©Buenos Aires 2018

A series of breakout sessions are expected to take place on the first day, including on protecting athletes, sports betting and match fixing, prevention of harassment and abuse and social inclusion.

Costs, legacy and the IOC’s New Norm reforms regarding the Olympic Games will also be covered.

Sessions are scheduled to continue on the second day with sport and human rights, urbanisation of sports and esports among issues set to be explored.

The discussion on esports follows on from the IOC and the Global Association of International Sports Federations agreeing to establish a liaison group last month.

The issue will be discussed by a panel titled "What is the Future of Sport?", which is also expected to look at other "alternative sports" such as parkour and ultimate frisbee.

There will also be a panel on the Rio 2016 Refugee Olympic Team.

The IOC claim the Forum's primary aim is to encourage a conversation in which "diverse views and experiences can be shared".

Changes could still be made to the schedule of the Forum, which will be followed by the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The Games are due to take place between October 6 and 18 in Argentina's capital city.