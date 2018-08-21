The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have appointed Stan Wilcox as their executive vice president of regulatory affairs.

Wilcox is the current vice president and director of athletics at Florida State University.

He will take up his new position on October 1 after being appointed by NCAA President Mark Emmert.

It is claimed he will provide strategic direction to enforcement and the Eligibility Center, as well as academic and membership affairs at the national office.

"Stan is a highly respected, visionary leader in intercollegiate athletics, and I'm excited to have him join our senior leadership team at the national office," Emmert said.

"Stan's nearly three decades of experience working in athletics administration at Notre Dame, Duke and Florida State, among others, have clearly demonstrated his commitment to providing student-athletes with the opportunity to excel in both academics and athletics while being successful in life.”

At Florida State, Wilcox oversaw the strategic planning and management of 20 varsity sports with more than 500 student athletes.

He initially held the role of director of athletics in 2013, before being promoted to vice president in 2016.

During that period, Florida State student athletes have earned 200 All-America honours while achieving unprecedented academic success, the NCAA said.

Stan Wilcox will take up his new post on October 1 ©NCAA

Wilcox previously had served as deputy director of athletics at Duke University, where he had direct sport oversight and also oversaw - among other responsibilities - marketing and ticket sales, corporate sponsorships and sports information.

His appointment followed a national search.

"I am honoured and humbled to join Mark Emmert's leadership team at the NCAA as the executive vice president for regulatory affairs," Wilcox said.

"I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point.

"The Big East Conference, Notre Dame University, Duke University and most recently Florida State University have provided a depth and breadth of experiences on which I will rely heavily moving forward.

"I am excited to return to the NCAA, where my intercollegiate athletics career began, to build upon the solid foundation of my predecessor Oliver Luck.

"I would like to express my gratitude to former Florida State University Presidents Eric Barron and Garnett Stokes, and current President John Thrasher."